A Central Victorian grazing farm boasting the state's only privately owned gorge has been offered for sale.
The Macedon Ranges farm also features two private waterfalls and unique rock columns, sometimes referred to as pipe organs.
Corumbene takes in 202 hectares (500 acres) is tipped to make more than $6 million from an expressions of interest campaign closing at the end of the month.
The Campaspe River near Kyneton has over time cut almost 80 metres into the rock to create the four kilometre long Barfold Gorge.
Apart from its spectacular natural attractions, Corumbene has been operated by the present owners for the past 15 years as a working sheep and cattle grazing property.
Geologists say the gorge, and the farm's spectacular rocky features, were created by a number of lava flows millions of years ago.
The sale includes the farm's five-bedroom home, swimming pool, tennis court and sauna.
Corumbene is located about 30km from Kyneton, 40km to Castlemaine and just over 100km to Melbourne.
The farm features those rich volcanic soils, sheds and other farm improvements.
Agents from Forbes Global Properties say the property offers "unprecedented opportunities to pursue a vast range of interest - be it tourism, farming or just acquiring and enjoying an exceptional lifestyle escape".
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
