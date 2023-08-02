Stock & Land
Livestock carrier Craig Melville from Longwarry slams VicRoads

By Bryce Eishold
August 3 2023 - 7:00am
Gippsland livestock carrier Craig Melville is fed up over a lack of communication with VicRoads after it said his dog trailer could not be registered. Pictures by Bryce Eishold
A Victorian livestock truckie has lambasted VicRoads, claiming bureaucracy and a breakdown in communication has prevented him from registering a trailer and cost his business thousands of dollars.

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

