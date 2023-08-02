How do you attract young people to an industry where there are as many as six jobs for every successful agriculture graduate?
For Gippsland Agricultural Group, the answer is simple.
The Gippsland Red Meat Conference, organised and hosted by GAgG, has special allowances for farmers under 35, as well as a specific conference program just for young farmers, filled with inspirational speakers.
While the average age of farmers in Australia hovers somewhere about 60, organisers are encouraging young farmers registering for the conference, by assuring them they will be treated as a VIP, with special prices and privileges afforded to them.
In a series of short, sharp sessions, colloquially referred to by organisers as "speed dating", a number of powerful, young and young-at-heart speakers will address the young conference attendees.
The "speed dating" will be facilitated by Rabobank area manager Hannah Sturgiss and GAgG's Allister Micallef.
The speakers include Glengarry's Scott Langley, whose journey into agriculture started when he traded his beloved Commodore ute for 200 sheep at the age of 19.
Through land leases and purchases, and a few ups and downs, including selling his entire Merino flock in the 2018-19 drought, his operation has increased significantly.
Efficiency, drive and organisation are key factors to his success.
Rozzie O'Reilly is another gun speaker, who signed up for work experience at a renowned local stud, made her hands dirty, found an employer who shared her values, and never looked back.
Now at the tender age of 30, she is operations manager at one of the largest suppliers of prime lamb genetics to Australian lamb producers.
Rob Herrmann started out as a shearer, worked his way up to a stock agent, saw a gap in the market and built a significant agribusiness.
Now, as he approaches retirement, he spends much of his time and energy teaching Ugandan subsistence farmers how to improve agricultural production, and hence the health and wealth of entire villages.
No one has a greater passion for agriculture than GAgG's own Jen Smith.
As GAgG general manager, she has overseen the growth of the organisation from its infancy to a significant force in agricultural innovation and education.
She will talk on leadership and pathways into agriculture, with particular mention of scholarships.
Ms Sturgiss said it was important to foster young people into agriculture.
"It's no secret the average age of our farming population is higher than other occupations in Australia and that in some ways is a beautiful thing - an industry providing opportunity for a long and prosperous career and lifestyle," she said.
"However, it also represents a challenge as the workforce ages, skills and knowledge have the potential to be lost with a generation and there isn't always a clear path forward for the younger generations and producers to increase their involvement within the industry.
"For the future of our industry, collectively across the agriculture and agri-services sector, we have a responsibility to encourage and foster willing young people back into the industry - be it sharing time and knowledge, skills, connections or even a good news story."
Ms Sturgiss said agriculture was not always easy, but it was a worthwhile career.
"Ag is a viable and wonderful career and lifestyle choice for those willing to invest their time and energy in," she said.
The Young Farmers' Program is a significant part of this year's Gippsland Red Meat Conference, to be held on Tuesday, August 29 at the Baptist Church in Sale.
Producers of all ages are encouraged to attend, with the event likely to be a sellout.
The GRMC is brought to you by the Gippsland Agricultural Group, with assistance from Agriculture Victoria.
Tickets for the conference and program details are available at www.trybooking.com/CIZVC or follow the link on the Gippsland Red Meat Conference Facebook page and Gippsland Agricultural Group's website.
Alternatively, email the event manager at redmeat@gippslandag.com.au or phone 0427 867 490.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.