Australia's leading representative body for importers and exporters has called on the federal government to do more to arrest what is says is a further decline in supply chain performance.
Freight & Trade Alliance director Paul Zalai says the latest World Bank figures show Australia's "trading across borders" ranking plunged in the decade to 2020 from 25th to 106th.
The federal government responded by committing an additional $23.8 million this financial year to the Simplified Trade System to continue initiatives to modernise and improve the country's international trade system.
"The real disappointing thing is the federal government hasn't responded to the Productivity Commission report at all," Mr Zalai said.
The Productivity Commission review of 'Australia's Maritime Logistics System', released in January, highlighted the need for urgent reform in shipping competition and specific landside commercial practices, he said.
"We need the stevedores and empty container parks and all of the supply chain to be profitable, but we need them to recover the cost from their commercial clients, the shipping lines," he said.
"At the moment the stevedores and empty container parks don't want to approach the shipping lines to recover their costs, it's easier to hold transport companies to ransom, forcing them to pay exorbitant fees to get access to their facilities."
He said the stevedores justified increasing prices because of rises in rents, labour and energy costs.
"Any other business would either absorb those costs or pass them onto their commercial clients - the stevedores and container parks have the luxury of imposing them on a third party that has no influence on service or price.
"We have issues like shipping competition being left unaddressed and we have got terminal access charges, administered by stevedores and empty container parks, directly costing in excess of $1 billion a year.
"At the moment the terminals and container parks are virtually holding the trade sector to ransom."
The 2020 study of cross-border trade involved 190 countries and recorded the time and cost associated with documentary and border compliance and domestic transport.
It found the cost of document compliance for Australian exporters was more than four times that for US exporters but for Korean exporters it was 24 times higher.
It took seven hours to complete documentation in Australia, compared with two hours for America and Canadian exporters; that figure was as low as one hour in Hong Kong.
Mr Zalai said the government could not escape criticism for its lack of action that had a direct impact on inflation.
"Can you imagine if our education or health sector dropped 80 places in world rankings - there would be a public outcry and heads would roll," he said.
The government had also recently completed a review of the STS Mr Zalai said.
"The lack of response by the federal government (to the Productivity Commission report) makes you question whether the STS is being used as a smokescreen to be seen to be doing something without addressing the root cause of problems that exist in our international supply chains.
"While reform under the STS banner is welcomed, it is essential that the government takes a genuine and holistic approach to supply chain reform to stimulate an economic recovery and support significant growth opportunities for Australian exporters and importers."
In November 2021, The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission found the COVID-19 pandemic found rapidly rising freight rates were putting intense pressure on Australian exporters.
Mr Zalai said the FTA had put in a detailed submission, including 28 recommendations, to the review.
"It is not the magic answer, we need the government to respond to the Productivity Commission in parallel to the STS."
He said FTA's key response was around reform to shipping competition, with vessel sharing arrangements meaning the companies were exempt from competition law.
"We would like to see reform in that area, to make the sector more competitive - we would like to see some action on terminal access charges, as proposed by the commission."
The federal government has been contacted for comment.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
