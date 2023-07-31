Stock & Land
Home/News

Electronic identification tags to benefit Victorian sheep farmers

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
August 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Farmers Federation livestock council president Scott Young has used electronic identification (eID) tags on his flock to improve growth rate. Picture supplied
Victorian Farmers Federation livestock council president Scott Young has used electronic identification (eID) tags on his flock to improve growth rate. Picture supplied

There are only positives to a nation-wide electronic identification system, farmers and authorities say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.