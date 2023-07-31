The Victorian Hogget Ram of the Year, sponsored by Zoetis was awarded to Nhill stud Glendonald Merinos, for the second year in a row, this is their third year winning top ram at the Victorian State Merino Field day in Marnoo.
Glendonald Merino stud principal, Robert Harding he said they never expect a win, but believed it was the quality of skin and wool type that stood their ram apart.
Judge Scott Thrift said the winning ram had a good wool type and skin, along with it's structure and confirmation being a credit to the breeders.
The champion ram's fleece measured 20.8 micron with 3.5 standard deviation, 16.9 coefficient of variation and 98.5 per cent comfort factor.
Second place was awarded to Kedleston Park stud, Calivil and third place went to Mt Yulong Poll Merinos, Telangatuk East.
Although, pleased with their win, Mr Harding hoped to see the future of the industry better supported, with concerns surrounding so many farmers crossing over into cropping and little understanding from city folk on the industry.
"The problem is, if we can't get our price of wool up higher, and the live sheep job is affecting and nearly halving the price of sheep, people will go to grain and we'll have a glut of grain in the world," Mr Harding said.
"I'd like to see the city people be informed of the realities of agriculture, not only the live sheep job [live sheep exports] but the mulesing issues and all that.
"Now a-days our government's are ruled by the city vote and we've lost touch with that, and that's mainly because 50 to 60 years ago everyone in the city had an uncle or grandfather that was on a farm."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
