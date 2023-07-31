Stock & Land
Victorian Hogget Ram of the Year awarded to Nhill Merino stud

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
July 31 2023
Jamie Harding and Zoetis representative Heidi Sutherland with the winning Victorian Hogget Ram of the Year, awarded to Glendonald Merino stud, Nhill. Picture by Holly McGuinness
The Victorian Hogget Ram of the Year, sponsored by Zoetis was awarded to Nhill stud Glendonald Merinos, for the second year in a row, this is their third year winning top ram at the Victorian State Merino Field day in Marnoo.

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

