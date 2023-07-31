The reversion from a timber plantation back to a productive grazing farm is almost complete on this Chetwynd block in the far west of the state.
This Green Triangle blue gum experiment is over and the trees have been harvested and the 153 hectare (378 acre) is on the market as a grazing farm.
The stumps have been ground down and agents say almost all the tops have been burnt.
This undulating land has been limed, fertilised and sown to pasture.
Just five kilometres south of Chetwynd and 38km north of Casterton, the farm block can take advantage of the around 500mm annual average rain to get back into the livestock game again.
Agents from Groves Real Estate have listed the block for sale at a suggested price of $4500 per acre, or $1.7 million all up.
Interestingly, another larger plantation farm at Glenisla on the western side of the Grampians has been previously offered for sale at $2500 per acre.
The two farms are about an hour's travel time apart.
Glue gum harvesting is still continuing on Glenisla's 739 hectares (1802 acres).
Agronomists say there is an art to restoring agricultural land back to its original state after blue gum plantations are removed.
A new buyer for Glenisla has been invited to take on the costly job of "reverting" the land where the work is almost complete at Chetwynd.
Again Glenisla is located in a traditionally strong grazing area with a similar rainfall to the Chetwynd block.
Agents from Harcourts Horsham say the timber harvest should be complete by the end of the year.
Now the plantation trees are gone from the Chetwynd block, areas of native trees have been retained and are dotted throughout the property.
Agents say this is ideal for stock shelter and shade.
Other than the farm land, an extra 3.6ha (8.9 acres) of road is leased to October 2093.
This block is located on the main Casterton-Edenhope Road, at the corner of Woodacres Road.
New fencing has been erected to divide the block into two paddocks, with secure dam water in each.
Agents suggest this warm, productive block with good rainfall offers buyers the opportunity for a good sized block to run cattle or sheep.
Power lines cross the property and offer possible sites for a home or shearing shed, subject to local council approval.
