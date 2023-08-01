From Kelpies to cows: a view from readers and their paddocks

From cows to Kelpies, photographers are using their phones and cameras to highlight the best aspects of Victorian agriculture.
Photographers across the state are encouraged to share their photos with Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot.
Photos of kids on farms, shearers in action, livestock in yards and working dogs doing their thing are just some of the examples of photos people could contribute.
West Gippsland farmer and avid photographer Penny Carney recently snapped a photo of her cattle at Nar Nar Goon, and titled the photo Farming in the Goon.
Meanwhile, a new litter of Kelpie pups is keeping Hannah Perkins, Bairnsdale, busy on her family's eastern Victorian farm.
Ms Perkins runs The Kelpie Clan on Instagram where she spends hours each week taking photos of her working dogs.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo and description via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
