Merino and White Suffolk stud principals preview ram sale season

Rachel Simmonds
Holly McGuinness
Rachel Simmonds, and Holly McGuinness
July 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Terrick West Poll Merinos father-daughter stud co-principals Claire and Ross McGauchie at Marnoo Merino field day. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Victorian stud principals and stock agents have a positive outlook ahead of this year's ram sale season, with high quality and a demand for rams on the cards.

