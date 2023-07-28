Stock & Land
Home/News

A popular spread bucks the downward spiral in branded product sales

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agribusiness corporate advisor Kidder Williams managing director David Williams says branded product sales are finally being hit by inflation and rising interest rates. Picture supplied.
Agribusiness corporate advisor Kidder Williams managing director David Williams says branded product sales are finally being hit by inflation and rising interest rates. Picture supplied.

An iconic Australian spread is bucking the trend of the flight to home-brand products, as inflation and interest rates start to bite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.