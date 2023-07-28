An iconic Australian spread is bucking the trend of the flight to home-brand products, as inflation and interest rates start to bite.
Agribusiness corporate advisor Kidder Williams managing director David Williams said only in the last month, branded products sales had "come off rapidly.
"There's been a flight to home brands, Coles home brands and so forth, and to cooking at home," he said.
There was only one branded product bucking the trend, he said.
"It's everything except Vegemite - you are still having toast and you are cooking at home, it's a must-have," he said.
"Compared to any other brand, it's the strongest in the supermarket by a long way."
Mr Williams was part of a panel at this week's Victorian Farmers Federation conference.
"People have woken up a month ago and said 'I've got another $300 a week in interest payments and that's the difference between me buying branded products or going to a restaurant'," he said.
"In the past month you have got a significant reduction, probably 15-20 per cent, in restaurant bookings and therefore food services," he said.
While it was not in all categories, Mr Williams estimated branded food sales had also dropped by around 15pc.
Mr Williams said it was a spectacular crash.
"You talk about technological change, but that takes years to go through - this is something that has happened in a month and I think it's because you are paying your interest, or your rent, every month
Consumers had reached a tipping point and many were facing a switch from fixed, to variable, interest rates.
"People are coming off their fixed mortgages and into quite a high interest rate."
The trend comes as the rising cost of living is posing challenges for the sheep meat sector, with domestic consumers eschewing lamb for other meat sources.
As Australia came out of the COVID pandemic, the cooking at home trend had initially eased, he said.
But now it was back again, due to cost of living pressures, Mr Williams said.
"All the major players have had massive increases in costs, because of either commodity, or labour prices and energy costs," he said.
In the face of falling prices, major players were trying to claw back some of those costs - with global giant Unilever "bleating" about having to put up prices
Many companies were in a Catch-22, he said.
'I get why they need to put them, but we are coming into an environment where it is very difficult to do that, commercially, and make sure you can hold onto your volume," he said.
He said one major Melbourne restaurateur had recently told him he couldn't put up his prices any more.
He said the restaurant owner was also in a Catch-22, because he couldn't find staff during COVID.
Now the borders were open again he had resumes "up to his ying yang" but he couldn't attract customers.
The good news was that farm gate prices were unlikely to be affected. he said.
"The implications for farmgate prices are not bad, but it is product by product," he said.
"Let's say it's cheese, for example, and branded cheese is off slightly," he said
"Well the dairy processors are still making cheese for the supermarkets and they still need the milk, which means they still have to pay up," he said.
"In an environment where dairy farmers are leaving the land, everyone is fighting for milk, and that's going to keep prices up."
Sales would continue to be affected by interest rates, he said.
"I personally expect interest rates to probably stay were they are for two years," he said
"When I say stay where they are I expect we will get another quarter of a per cent in the next round and another quarter after that," he said.
"The other thing I think will stay high for the next two years is inflation and that's one reason I think interest rates are going to stay up as well.
"I think we are going to see inflation and interest rates higher for longer than what we might have guessed."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.