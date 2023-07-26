The 2023 Australian Food Awards, preserves champions have been announced, with a producer from Beechworth and Kyneton named among the top honours.
Emilia's the Saucy Australian Kyneton, founder Emilia Pendergast, won champion Victorian preserve producer, with golden gongs awarded for their Emilia's French orange dressing, Worcestershire sauce, Harissa and Epicurean salad.
Meanwhile Gamila at Beechworth tied with a Western Australia producer for champion savoury preserve for their pickled blueberries with saffron.
Judges said that separating the two entrants would be too difficult and the pickled fruit from Gamila had a simplicity of ingredients that created a perfect texture and versatility.
Gamila MacRury is a Saffron producer from Beechworth in north east Victoria, with olives also grown at the same property.
Melbourne Royal program manager Damian Nieuwesteeg said 324 entries were received this year for the first year back after a pause in the awards for the past three years.
"Not only were we impressed by the sheer volume of entries, but the quality across all classes was exceptional," Mr Nieuwesteeg said.
"The judges assessed and scored each entry on a set of six criteria - colour, flavour, texture and body, aroma, trueness to description and finish of product."
Each of the winning products are available for consumers, as competition rules state the produce must be entirely made in Australia and available for retail.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
