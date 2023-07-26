Stock & Land
Melbourne Royal Sweet and Savoury Preserve winners of 2023

Holly McGuinness
Updated July 27 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:03am
Emilia Prendergast from Emilia's the Saucy Australian. Picture supplied
The 2023 Australian Food Awards, preserves champions have been announced, with a producer from Beechworth and Kyneton named among the top honours.

