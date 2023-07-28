Vendor-bred cattle commanded prices above agents' expectations at Leongatha on Friday as one regular vendor sold their final pen of steers.
About 1500 head were yarded at the Victorian Livestock Exchange where backgrounders ramped up their quest to secure pens of cattle.
Limited runs of feedlot-weight cattle meant professional buyers were not as influential as previous South Gippsland sales.
Among the most notable sales was a consignment of 35 Angus steers consigned by Corrie and Lee-Anne Van Dyke, Toora, who recently sold their property with plans to retire.
Ten steers, 617 kilograms, made $1890 a head or 306 cents a kilogram and were bought by feedlotter Hopkins River, while 18 steers, 507kg, made $1800 or 355c/kg and were bought by J & F Feedlot, and 24 steers, 468kg, made $1700 or 363c/kg.
Mr Van Dyke said the sale marked a momentous milestone and the end of his 65-year career as a grazier in South Gippsland.
"I feel good," Mr Van Dyke said.
"We plan to move into town and look forward to hooking up the caravan."
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said prices for certain grades of cattle rose during the sale on the back of a reduced yarding.
"I thought out front run of steers and better-bred cattle sold very well, up by 20-30c/kg or $100-$120 dearer across the board," he said.
"Once you then got onto Friesian cattle, they were tough enough, and the heifer job was firm on a fortnight ago."
The sale started with a pen of 11 steers, 384kg, which made $1420 or 369c/kg and was consigned by J White Senior, French Island.
The same vendor sold eight steers, 354kg, for $1300 or 367c/kg.
JT & PJ Fleming, Mertonvale, Willung, sold 19 steers, 425kg, for $1530 or 360c/kg, and 18 steers, 362kg, for $1400 or 386c/kg.
SJ Conway, Traralgon, sold 21 steers, 394kg, for $1490 or 378c/kg to Dean Jones, Nutrien Euroa.
Mr Jones, who bought about 90 cattle for backgrounders, also bought 24 steers, 370kg, for $1410 or 381c/kg, consigned by Missen Farming, Gormandale.
AW & CM O'Mara, Glengarry, sold 20 steers, 328kg, for $1350 or 415c/kg to prominent buyer Rolling Hills, Trafalgar, which bought several pens to background.
The same vendors also sold 20 heifers, 326kg, for $970 or 297c/kg.
C Farr, Stony Creek, sold one of the dearest pens of the sale with 13 steers, 235kg, knocked down for $1060 or 451c/kg to a grass fattener at Poowong via Phelan & Henderson & Co.
The same vendor also sold nine heifers, 433kg, for $1370 or 316c/kg.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra auctioneer Jason Fry said stronger competition among backgrounders, restockers and feedlots drove the slight increase in prices.
"Certainly on the better lines, they were a fair bit strong," he said.
"We're on the other side as far as winter goes and we're heading into what's going to be a very good spring in Gippsland.
"I think people are starting to have that little bit of confidence and are getting in early."
Woodhouse & Brewis, Poowong East, sold 40 steers, 11-12 months, including 20 steers, 335kg, for $1210 or 361c/kg, and 17 steers, 294kg, for $1180 or 294c/kg.
Balbo & Tan sold eight steers, 428kg, for $1450 or 338c/kg, and eight steers, 404kg, for $1460 or 361c/kg.
Tom and Lyn Butcher, Allambee South, sold 14 steers, 398kg, for $1470 or 369c/kg, and 11 steers, 287kg, for $1080 or 376c/kg.
The same vendors also sold 17 heifers, 379kg, for $1250.
Lorstan Nominees, Bengworden, sold 36 Angus steers, 15 months, including 18 steers, 454kg, for $1590 or 350c/kg.
A Pocklington, Mirboo, sold 10 steers, 376kg, $1380 or 367c/kg.
MG Harrison, Stony Creek, sold 21 steers, 330kg, for $1260 or 381c/kg.
D & L White, Fernbank, sold 20 steers, 289kg, for $1240 or 429c/kg, and 20 steers, 275kg, for $1260 or 458c/kg to a buyer at Poowong.
Hoghton & Sharman, Boolarra, sold eight heifers, 407kg, for $1280 or 314c/kg.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
