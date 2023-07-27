For Vemag chief executive Frank Allan, the 2023 foodpro exhibition at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre was a non-stop talk fest.
Mr Allen was busily talking to customers this Tuesday, showing and informing the latest advancements in food processing & packaging machinery, which were plentiful at his exhibit, which took up the biggest space on the floor.
He said while the interest to find immediate solutions to labour shortages is leading to more innovation into machines, many customers are simply trying to update their equipment.
"We've sold more machines today than we would certainly ever have sold on a Tuesday in previous Foodpro exhibitions, and I think that people have really just wanted to get out there and see machines which they haven't been able to," he said.
"Most of the machines are actually running here at the exhibition, and while we have been using play dough or potato flakes to demonstrate, we are running the machines live so people can actually see what's going on and how they work."
Mr Allen said the event had been one of the best for his company in over 21 years, which the company celebrated the week prior to the exhibition.
He said over 21 years there's had been a significant and quick changes in the way food was packaged.
"There are very few supermarkets that have a meat counter at the back of them anymore, so everyone is relying on centrally prepared meats and the machinery side has advanced so much where we can just automatically cut it, we can automatically grind, and also automatically put it into a machine," he said.
Vemag supplies machines to major players Woolworths and Coles, but Mr Allen also said smaller companies who are invested in gourmet type products were becoming interested in food processing machines that caters to their needs.
"We still have many customers producing a very low volume of sausages, whether that might be crocodile or kangaroo meat," he said.
"It shows that not only are these machines a huge labour saver, there is good innovation coming in today, like using seaweed gel as a casing rather than pork gut, sheep gut or collagen which would come off of the inside of a beef hide.
"We know that seeweed casing type lends itself to the vegan or vegetarian customer, or people who follow religious customs in their food and it would easily suit their needs."
Organisers of foodpro said the most populated industry sector at the show was meat and seafood with plant equipment being a top area of interest for visitors.
While a focus remains on more automation, there was also a lot of talk of the challenges in the processing sector, including the urgency of attracting skilled workers to Australia.
Exhibitor and chief executive officer of Pacific Food Machinery Leo Suszko said there were plenty of jobs out there, but Australia can't fulfil the needs of the industry at the moment.
"We can't really make heavy duty stuff here in Australia, and don't have technical ability, or the suppliers of high grade quality stainless steel to do what's required for fabrication plus the electronics and motors are much cheaper if they are from overseas," he said.
Mr Suszko said a lack of housing options and pathways to education for immigrants working in the industry, and their families, also have a flow on impact to the industry.
"We are underpopulated for the industry, while unfortunately we have a immigration policy that I've got to say is out dated," he said
"We don't source immigration from areas which have much higher technical expertise."
But he also said there have been great improvements in safety in the industry.
"Over the last 10 years we've seen an increase in safety and new electronic saws have safety features that stop people from losing their limbs and fingers," he said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
