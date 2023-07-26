The finalists for the Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition have been selected, with 10 young-guns making it through to compete against each other in October.
The young stock agents fine-tuned their skills last week with industry experts from Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA), with long standing agents providing support, speech pathologists assisted with voice projection and ALPA chief executive, Peter Baldwin in attendance.
Mr Baldwin said it was a fine selection of young auctioneers this year and the ten selected to compete all had shown an exceptional level of enthusiasm.
The finalists include Lockie McLauchlan from Charles Stewart Colac.
Campbell Czempinski, Nutrien Pakenham.
Harry Cozens, Elders Albury.
Jacob Brennan, AWN Nelson Livestock Tatura.
James Gadd, Elders Ballarat.
Josh Chiavaroli, Elders Korumburra.
Ryan Carpenter, Rodwells Euroa.
James Wilson, Nutrien Bendigo.
Will Holt, McKean McGregor Bendigo.
The state final will be held at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham on Monday, October 9 and finalists will battle for the Graham Lanyon Shield.
Nutrien Kyneton stock agent Jackson Barton, although too old for the young auctioneers competition had trained with the finalists last week at the Inglis Thoroughbred Sales Complex in Oaklands Junction.
Mr Barton said the knowledge they all received during the days of training with ALPA had been great experience and a great opportunity to build his skills in selling with the expertise on hand a massive benefit.
"We have a speech pathologist, learn voice projection, voice preservation, the terminology, pronunciation and that sort of thing, as well as some general agency practices," he said.
"There's a lot to be said on the quality of instructors we have here, they're some of the best, well known agents across Victoria who give up their time for a few days to give us as much knowledge, help and assistance as they can."
Both the winner and runner up from the October final will progress to represent Victoria at the 2024 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition, at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April 2024.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.