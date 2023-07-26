Stock & Land
Victorian Young Auctioneer finalists announced for 2023

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 26 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Here's the 10 Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition finalists for 2023

The finalists for the Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition have been selected, with 10 young-guns making it through to compete against each other in October.

