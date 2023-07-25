Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts has told the Victorian Farmers Federation conference prospects for the fibre, long-term, are excellent, but it's currently experiencing a post-COVID dip in sales.
Mr Roberts said there was a post-COVID bounce in sales in Europe, but that had now evaporated.
"We found what was what we call the celebration period, where certainly in Europe, people came out and they wanted to celebrate," he said
"They wanted to get out to weddings and events and bought suits.
"Suits are our lifeblood - that was great, we saw a good rally in prices."
That was followed by China coming out of COVID, resulting in a similar lift, he said.
"But what we are finding now is some of those stocks were overbought and we are waiting for that to be pulled through the pipeline," he said.
"Recent fashion shows in Italy and France didn't yield great outcomes for us.
"Whilst there was still positivity, particularly around natural fibres, demand generally, especially on discretionary spending on fashion, is still not as good as it was."
In the longer term, particularly with Generation Z, wool's prospects were excellent.
"We are less than 1 per cent of global textiles but the biggest producer of apparel wool in the world - if we don't blow our own trumpet, no-one else will.
"There are a lot of fast fashion brands out there who are coming under particularly hard scrutiny over sustainability and pollution.
"And they get very economical with the truth - they can be very liberal, with terms like sustainability.
"They talk about things like recycled poly and then talk about methane - we can sit there and cop it, or we can actually market ourselves."
He said the 'Wear Wool Not Fossil Fuel' ad, was particularly successful in Europe, where environmental footprint legislation was being rolled out.
Everything sold in Europe would eventually have to have a Product Environmental Footprint sustainability rating.
"The fashion industry is under particular scrutiny - it's basically like whitegoods, with a high or low energy rating," he said.
"It might be a big red cross or a big green tick - under the current methodology for fashion and textiles, wool ends up with a big red cross."
He said the rating was determined by a group dominated by synthetic fibre companies.
"The energy, effluent, waste and carbon from producing a man-made, fossil fuel fibre wasn't counted, but they measured methane from sheep.
"Probably the biggest travesty is that they don't talk about what happens after the garment is discarded."
Synthetic fibre ended up in landfill and contributed to global warming, while wool was biodegradable and sequestered carbon, he said.
AWI was keen to work with the broader industry to make sure it could capture the green credentials of wool.
"We need to take control of the narrative, and I think that's something the industry is quite united on the need to do right now," he said.
In 2018 AWI had $120 million in reserves, he said.
"We used those reserves diligently, coming out of COVID, but we now find ourselves in a situation where they are almost gone," he said.
"We will be cutting our cloth significantly in the next 12 months and living within our means - which is obviously what we have to do.
"It's important woolgrowers understand the work we are doing, some of the headwinds that are coming our way and to think about the consequences of not doing some of those things (marketing and promotion)."
He said he "totally respected" the right of woolgrowers to make the decisions they did.
Woolgrowers opted to maintain a levy of 1.5 per cent on wool sales to fund research, development and marketing of the natural fibre.
"We think there are a lot of opportunities out there, we think wool has a good future," Mr Roberts said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
