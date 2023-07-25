Stock & Land
AWI head says there's been a post-COVID dip in garment sales

Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts says the fibre is currently experiencing a post-COVID dip in popularity. Picture by Andrew Miller
Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts has told the Victorian Farmers Federation conference prospects for the fibre, long-term, are excellent, but it's currently experiencing a post-COVID dip in sales.

