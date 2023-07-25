Cultivating creativity: A personal approach to embracing inspiration

What is it that inspires people to create? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



What is it that inspires people to create? What Drives people to take the building blocks of their skills, knowledge, and experience, and use them to craft something new in the world?

As I write this from my unlit 1970s apartment, my ficus tree slowly shedding its shrivelling leaves into a small pile on my desk in the cool winter air, these questions have been weighing on me. After all, for those of us that make a living diving face-first into the nebulous depths of creation (or, in my case, the shallow pothole of corporate copy editing), the idea that we will one day come up short in our ability to do that is, well, terrifying.

This is especially the case at times in which we really do feel that nothing inspiring is happening around us. We find ourselves busy with work and life obligations, the tasks pile up, and by the time we look up from our laptops, three weeks have passed and we've somehow developed a vitamin D deficiency. It's easy at times like these to really feel like the youthful inspiration of an idealised past is slipping through our grasp like sand in the winds of mediocrity.

So, while what makes someone is always going to be a very personal experience, I thought that it would be a nice change of pace to give some tips that have helped me to cultivate inspiration and maintain that limp trickle of passion we so dearly aspire to.

Why is inspiration so hard to pin down?

It's no secret the role that inspiration plays in our lives and our ability to feel fulfilled. The work of Thrash and Elliot in the early 2000s is a good starting point for the more psychological angle of why inspiration is important, but I think the more important question for our purposes is this:

Why is it difficult for many of us to find inspiration, even in things we have been inspired by in the past?

Ask anyone who has created art on a deadline and they will be able to tell you just how difficult it can be to reach inside themselves and pull out the energy they need to keep going with a project that they have not been able to attach themselves to emotionally. Whilst there are a lot of factors in this, such as performance anxiety and stress, I think one factor that often doesn't get considered in the romanticisation of being an artist is the fact that artists aren't just artists.

The fact is that nobody has the freedom and ability to just be an artist as the only thing they are. We as human beings have so many different roles we need to play just to stay alive, from cooking and cleaning to the regular day-to-day concerns that a person living in late-stage capitalism is going to have. Sometimes your brain can't focus on being joyously free and creative in the art of play because it's stuck on the idea that a partner has been distant lately, or the fact that rent is due in a few days and your last freelance job is yet to pay you for that big project you were counting on.

It's factors such as these that require people in creative fields to give themselves kindness and understanding in ways that can be difficult when you feel that your inability to perform is negatively impacting others. It's also why burnout can be so common, with up to 66% of artists surveyed in the UK saying that they've experienced some level of burnout from their work.

What can be done to make you feel more comfortable in creativity?

I would say that many of the reasons for this sort of discomfort in creativity are sociological, with creativity for its own sake often being maligned or actively dismissed as useless in a culture that prioritises fiscally-beneficial actions over those that enrich the soul. However, the sort of societal change that would be required to fix that is beyond what I can hope to adequately touch on here.

Instead, I want to take a look at some ways that those who feel burnt out creatively can cultivate a space in their home and in their life that is conducive to the mindset of free and fun creative control.

Get some bookcases in your life

That may seem like an odd way to word this particular tip, but I have a reason for specifying bookcases over books themselves. The fact is we are at a time in which there are a lot of different media forms out there, and whilst I myself have a passion for reading and literature, that doesn't mean a person who doesn't find themselves comforted or inspired by reading should force themselves into it.



A big, quality bookcase, despite the name, can hold a lot more than books, and depending on what you love, bookcases are a great way to put your passions on display.

Some of the most creatively-inclined people in my life have bookcases filled with action figures and video games. Heck, between the collection of classics adorning my shelves, I myself have binders of Kanon cards from Japan that I've collected over time.



All I'm trying to say is that having things you love and are inspired by on display is a great way to remind yourself on a moment-to-moment basis of the things you love. I've seen a lot of people go down the route of minimalism to try and expand their minds and free up their mental space, and while I support that for those who it helps, I'm yet to actually meet someone that has been inspired creatively by a purely minimalist journey.

Tl;dr: Having things you like is nice, so go buy a bookcase and fill it with anime card games or French cinema; whatever floats your boat.

Try to familiarise yourself with your surroundings

Think about what you do when you go out into the areas around your home. For many of us, we end up creating a little map in our minds of how to get to particular places, with the rest of those streets and parks and alleyways all just being big question marks that we are vaguely aware of. This can lead to the world feeling like a series of hallways, or railroad tracks that don't allow you the chance to deviate from your chosen path.

This isn't a particularly fun way to experience the world. Having new little experiences is great, but since people are often stuck with the all-or-nothing approach to adventure, they often fail to see just how wonderful the process of simple exploration can be. Even just trying that other coffee shop down the street, or taking the long way to the shops when you've left a little early can make your world feel way larger than if you're going up and down the same street ad infinitum.

Anyone who spent their teenage years hanging out with friends in car parks and stairwells knows the joy that small alcoves can hold. So, if you're feeling a little stifled and trapped by your surroundings, it might be time to broaden out what your surroundings actually are to you, even in little ways. Added bonus points if you can go out and start to take pictures of little details in the world. You would not believe the number of pictures of bugs and leaves I have on my phone.

Learn to sccept the limitations of people

When we find ourselves in creative fields, or even when we just become known as people who make art, it's easy to put too much weight on that. Being known as, for example, "the music guy", "the girl who draws", or "the nonbinary person that makes interesting pottery" can really bring up a lot of emotions, especially for those that have anxieties revolving around their identity and who they are perceived to be. Because of this, when an inevitable slump period appears, it can be devastating to that sense of self. After all, if the music man can't make music, what is he?

This type of thinking is, on its face, absurd, but it certainly doesn't feel that way in the moment. Whilst people may have multitudes, fulfilling an archetype in the minds of others does have a strange allure, like a built-in distinguishing factor, and people can easily start to see themselves in that same light of singularity. Unfortunately, this can be stifling to the actual creative spirit, as feelings of creation mingle with a sense of undue pressure from forces that often only exist in the mind of the person perceiving themselves.

For some, this requires meditation, and for others, it can take a lot of therapy and self-discovery to really untangle, but if you feel like this applies to you, it's worth the journey. You are the most important thing in your own creativity, and giving yourself the love and space needed to grow will be a vital factor in your creative journey.

~

I could write about this forever, and it's very likely I will. However, the takeaway is that it's worth investing in your passion, and your ability to create. However, that investment needs to be an emotional investment, and you need to be able to care about yourself for your creativity to truly shine through. If you have the option of finding community with those that share your passion, that can also be a great addition to that process, but even if you're out on your own, a little self-care goes a long way. Good luck.

-