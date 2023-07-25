Stock & Land
Home/News

GrainGrowers panel discusses challenges, and opportunities, for women in agriculture

QM
By Quinton McCallum
July 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Innovation Generation's Women in Ag panel. Sharing their thoughts were agronomist and digital ag consultant Sally Poole, agronomist Kristie Freeman, Croker Grain marketing and sustainability manager Elly Stevens, Plant a Seed for Safety founder Alex Thomas and GrainGrowers' Kaitlin Leonard. Picture by Brendan Read.
Innovation Generation's Women in Ag panel. Sharing their thoughts were agronomist and digital ag consultant Sally Poole, agronomist Kristie Freeman, Croker Grain marketing and sustainability manager Elly Stevens, Plant a Seed for Safety founder Alex Thomas and GrainGrowers' Kaitlin Leonard. Picture by Brendan Read.

Striving for diversity and a better gender balance in the agricultural workplace should not be a "box ticking exercise", but one to add value and different perspectives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.