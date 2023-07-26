Stock & Land
Home/News

Wool classer and AWI's Holly Byrne urges women to consider wool

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Wool Innovation industry relations officer for Victoria Holly Byrne, Bendigo, said there had not been a better time for women to pursue a career in wool. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Australian Wool Innovation industry relations officer for Victoria Holly Byrne, Bendigo, said there had not been a better time for women to pursue a career in wool. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Holly Byrne believes the social fabric of Victorian shearing sheds has "transformed" in the last decade, opening the door for more women keen to pursue a career in wool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.