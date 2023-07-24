Stock & Land
Home/News

VFF's veiled threat over planned electricity transmission lines

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VFF president Emma Germano says members will stall the roll-out of electricity transmission lines, if they feel they're been treated unfairly. Picture by Andrew Miller
VFF president Emma Germano says members will stall the roll-out of electricity transmission lines, if they feel they're been treated unfairly. Picture by Andrew Miller

The Victorian Farmers Federation president says without the rights of primary producers over electricity transmission lines being guaranteed by the state government, the projects may be delayed or hindered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.