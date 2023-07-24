The Victorian Farmers Federation president says without the rights of primary producers over electricity transmission lines being guaranteed by the state government, the projects may be delayed or hindered.
Emma Germano told the VFF's annual conference, in Melbourne, transmission lines had become the biggest issue to face Victorian food and fibre production in the last 20 years.
Transmission lines were at the top of the list of six key advocacy campaigns, which also includes biosecurity, animal welfare, the Murray Darling Basin Plan and farm safety.
The six were outlined at the conference.
"A recent government report suggested that up to 70 per cent of the state's agricultural land could be subject to renewable energy development, in order to meet the state's renewable energy targets," Ms Germano told the conference.
"We have seen government fail to plan for the transition to renewable energy - and we are being faced with a spaghetti bowl of transmission lines criss-crossing the countryside.
"W are now being forced into a conversation about whether we produce food, or whether we keep the lights on.
"It shouldn't be an either-or discussion."
Ms Germano said while the VFF accepted the transition to renewable energy was taking place, it had to ensure famers did not wear the cost of development that benefitted electricity users in the city.
"We must ensure that the rights of farmers and landowners are protected - and that any compensation to farmers is fair, equitable and takes into account all that concerns them," she said.
"And if the government does not guarantee this - then farmers will reserve every right to delay, hinder and protect against these projects."
Other areas of concern were a new animal welfare act, likely to be put before parliament later this year, and biosecurity issues, where Ms Germano said the state government was not holding up its end of the bargain.
"It is galling to think that farmers can have responsibilities to care for our land but the government is not held to the same standard for the land it manages," she said.
"The consequence of this is just more cost to the farmer in dealing with pests and weeds, or bushfires that are fuelled by unmanaged crown land.
Ms Germano said advocacy, in the modern political and media environment, had become more complex.
While advocacy was the reason for the VFF's existence - the space was crowded.
"In agriculture, we don't make things simple or easy," Ms Germano said.
"There are over 200 agricultural advocacy organisations across the country, all competing for time, space and resources."
The organisations had $600 million on their collective balance sheets and $100m in yearly operating expenses.
"This just leads to a lot of noise and farmers not getting value for they money they pay through membership and levies," she said.
The VFF board had recently signed off on a new policy and advocacy strategy, developed with management and the organisation's policy council, Ms Germano said.
It focussed on three outcomes in the next two years.
They were that Victorian agricultural industries, farmers and regional communities prospered, from a favourable policy framework and allocation of resources; the VFF was recognised as the leader for agriculture and regional policy solutions and that members were engaged in policy and advocacy.
"It is important that we put ourselves forward as not just being the voice for farmers, but the voice for regional Victoria, if we want to have advocacy success," she said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
