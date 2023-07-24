Stock & Land
Home/News

Commodity groups need to unite in fighting rising costs, restrictive animal welfare practices

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Farmers Federation Farming Systems council chair Danyel Cucinotta told the Melbourne VFF conference, pushing biosecurity costs onto primary producers and restrictive animal welfare practices were of growing concerns. Picture by Andrew Miller
Victorian Farmers Federation Farming Systems council chair Danyel Cucinotta told the Melbourne VFF conference, pushing biosecurity costs onto primary producers and restrictive animal welfare practices were of growing concerns. Picture by Andrew Miller

Rising biosecurity costs and and animal welfare legislation are causing "extreme" concern for the Victorian Farmers Federation's Farming Systems council, according to its chair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.