Rising biosecurity costs and and animal welfare legislation are causing "extreme" concern for the Victorian Farmers Federation's Farming Systems council, according to its chair.
Council chair Danyel Cucinotta told the Melbourne VFF conference, the organisation was considering its final response to the state government's biosecurity strategy, which had just been released for public consultation.
"We have been very concerned that while the government talks about biosecurity as a shared responsibility, some of its actions to date would suggest they are trying to shift more of that responsibility onto us," she said.
In the federal sphere, there were also concerns about a biosecurity "tax", imposed in the May budget.
The government announced a new 10 per cent Biosecurity Protection Levy in the budget.
"It is imperative if the government uses a tax to provide more sustainable funding for biosecurity, that tax should be paid by Australians, not by the farmers mitigating that risk," Ms Cucinotto said.
The VFF was also concerned about animal welfare reform legislation, due to be drafted later this year.
"We are extremely, extremely concerned about the disinterest, shown by our government, for animal agriculture with the recent phase out of caged eggs and the pork industry inquiry, derived from poor policy and animal activism," she said.
It clearly demonstrated a lack of trust in farmers by the government.
"This notion of it (legislation) is going to happen, whether we like it or not, just simply has to stop.
"We must unite, moving forward, on this subject as all commodities, or we will be picked off, one by one."
Ms Cucinotto said farmers should not consider it as a commodity specified issue - "it's just one after another and a domino effect.
"My family farm, after three generations will be considered illegal in 10 years and I hate the fact it will cease to exist," she said.
"We will not let it slide without a fight.
"We will continue to engage and advocate on behalf of farmers and we are not just going to let them make decisions on our behalf and our animals."
On a brighter note, the VFF had started to look at virtual fencing and was keen to see it happen.
"It's exciting technology, that unfortunately is not permitted in Victoria, but can be used in other states," she said.
"We are in discussions with companies who are leading the way in technology, as well as the government, to find a way forward."
Farm Business Committee vice chair Sarah Parker said council rates continued to be of a priority concern to the VFF.
"Continued demand for agricultural land places pressure on council rating strategies," she said.
The VFF lobbied several councils and members had also approached shires about the use of differential rates.
"It is important that we educate our councils on how they use their differential rating powers, to ensure a fair rates burden for our farming sector.
"Currently Victoria's rate cap is not working for farmers, because it does not place the cap on each category of property."
The VFF had put forward valuation averaging mechanism to the government, which had promised to adopt it by the end of 2022.
"But that work has only just started," she said.
The VFF had also done work on land tax reforms, urging an expansion of the GST.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
