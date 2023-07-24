The head of the Australian Forest Products Association chief executive Joel Fizgibbon has told a Victorian conference animal welfare and anti-forestry activists were winning the battle to bring people over to their point of view.
A former Federal Agriculture Minister Mr Fizgibbon told the Melbourne Victorian Farmers Federation conference he got the sense activists were gaining momentum.
"They are gaining momentum all the time, and because they are gaining momentum because they are getting support from people who should know better," Mr Fitzgibbon said.
"Many of them are academics, driven by ego, who are looking for a round of applause at the next lunch or dinner, who have spent their lives making money.
"There is no more money to be made, they don't need more money so they are looking for some other notoriety."
Mr Fitzgibbon said when he left politics in 2022 he wanted to continue defending sectors that were the target of the extreme environmental and animal welfare activism.
"It was a prediction, on my behalf, that has sadly become true, that activism would rise, and rise and rise," he said.
"Nowhere is it more apparent than in the forestry sector."
Mr Fitzgibbon said the shutdown of Victoria's native forest industry was "just madness.
"Here in Victoria we sustainably harvest, we take six trees in every 10,000, this is a sustainable practice, every tree we take is replaced."
Managing forests resulted in healthy forests, he said.
"In Victoria, under this government, we are now importing logs from Tasmania - you can't make this stuff up - and of course Brazil, where you are unlikely to find the high environmental standards and practices we have in Australia.
"They are saving forests by importing logs from Tasmania, does that make any sense?
"Of course it doesn't - it makes no sense at all."
"Around 25 per cent of our timber product for housing construction comes from imports," he said
"You wouldn't believe its possible for a country like Australia."
Australia did not produce white paper any more, either, he said.
It was true to say both the forestry and agricultural sectors faced mutual challenges - including climate change and sovereign capability.
And the forestry sector did not want to take productive agricultural land for forestry - rather adopt the approach of farmers like Mark Wootton, of Jigsaw Farms.
"We don't believe in any conversion from agricultural land to forestry, we just can't compete with that - if anything the conversion needs to go the other way," he said.
Hardwood plantations were being converted back to agriculture, because there was more money in it.
"We are talking about encouraging farmers to take some of their least productive land and converting it to productive land," he said.
Mr Fitzgibbon said environmentalist didn't always speak "with the same tongue.
"Some say nothing, some say imports don't matter," he said.
Others said the country could rely on plantation timber."
"The plantation estate is tiny, it's two million hectares out of 134m ha," he said,
"And shrinking land prices are very high and we can't compete with agriculture.
"You can get more money out of a product on a farm than you can out of a tree, it's a long term investment."
He said it was important to talk about the challenges facing both industries.
"We, as the people who generate the wealth in the country, have to help governments and community better understand our contribution and what the rise and rise of this green activism is going to do to our country and our economy," he said.
"We need to help educate the broader community, we need to redouble our efforts."
