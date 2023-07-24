Stock & Land
Home/News

Menangle's heritage-listed creamery has been destroyed by fire

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters took three hours to battle the blaze that destroyed the old Menangle creamery. Picture supplied
Firefighters took three hours to battle the blaze that destroyed the old Menangle creamery. Picture supplied

The 125-year-old Menangle creamery has been destroyed after a fire broke out around 6am on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.