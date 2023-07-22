Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

VicNoTill's Tran$ition '23 conference at Moama, NSW

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The VicNoTill Tran$ition '23 conference, Moama, NSW, included an on-farm field day, and key note presentations from leading experts about regenerative agriculture, personal wellbeing and soil health. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The VicNoTill Tran$ition '23 conference, Moama, NSW, included an on-farm field day, and key note presentations from leading experts about regenerative agriculture, personal wellbeing and soil health. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Growing nutrient-rich food, caring for country, personal wellbeing and transitioning farming systems were on the agenda at this year's VicNoTill conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.