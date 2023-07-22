Stock & Land
Gringegalgona Merino stud owners use EID tags for genetics.

Rachel Simmonds
July 23 2023 - 7:00am
Clive and Stephen Silcock, Gringegalgona, are using EID tags to improve flock genetics. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
A Gringegalgona stud has described EID tags as a "gamechanger" after harnessing its software to manage and improve its Merino flock performance.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

