Plans to convert an old power station at Geelong into a mixed used building have raised alarm bells over port access.
The Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny is considering a request to rezone the area and convert the old power station, in Mackey Street, north Geelong to offices, industrial use and warehouses.
Developer Power Station B is behind the proposal.
But GrainCorp spokeswoman Jess Simons said the company's initial opposition to a planned redevelopment, first raised in 2018, had not changed.
"We have serious concerns about the future of port access at Geelong for Victorian growers, given the impacts to local traffic and reverse amenity issues that this development could create," Ms Simons said.
"GrainCorp is a key stakeholder at the Port of Geelong, located opposite the proposed development site," Ms Simons said.
"It's important to note that this area sits within the port precinct and is industrially zoned, not to mention that it is part of the Principal Freight Network.
"We have firmly and clearly opposed the development since 2018, and we note the current proposal is substantially the same to the application that was eventually rejected in 2020."
The draft planning permit seeks approval for the use and development of the land for a seven-storey mixed-use building comprising office, industrial and warehouse uses and associated car parking.
VFF Grains Group vice president Ryan Milgate said the building was right on the Geelong waterfront.
"It's an office precinct of 11,000 square metres, which - in my farmer language - covers an area of just over a hectare," Mr Milgate.
"It has 350-odd car parking spaces, there is pedestrian traffic, along with the fact you will never be able to develop further export capacity there."
GrainCorp figures show more than two million tonnes of grain have been exported through the port, already this year.
More than seven million tonnes of grain have gone through the port since 2020-21.
Road tonnage to the GrainCorp site is currently sitting at 200 trucks a day; that figure rises to 250 a day in December and January.
Mr Milgate said a summary report on the proposal, prepared for the state government, spoke about the proposed use being a buffer to a nearby residential area.
"They are sort of hiding behind the fact this is going to be a buffer zone as well - they are playing a good game, saying the right things."
He said he took grain to the Geelong port by truck.
"Mackey Street is bad enough now, without injecting another whole office precinct into there - it's going to be dangerous," he said.
The relocation of the Spirit of Tasmania from Station Pier, Melbourne had also exacerbated issues in the area, particularly for the Lascelles Wharf, he said.
'It's the wrong development, at the wrong place, at the wrong time," Mr Milgate said.
"It's a real worry."
In 1954 Power Station B was opened on the site and was Victoria's largest power station outside the LaTrobe Valley.
Due to high operating costs, it closed in 1970 - since then, the power station building has been unused and the site vacant.
An explanatory report, prepared for the state government, said the planning scheme amendment would provide certainty to the north of GrainCorp's current operations.
"The maximum floor area is a limiting mechanism to the scale of commercial activities undertaken on the site," the report said.
"This allows for any potential impacts to the intersection of Melbourne Road and Mackey Street and the function of GrainCorp port facilities to the north of the site to be assessed and mitigated where necessary.
"It also limits potential impact on other activity centres."
Public consultation closes at 5pm on July 24.
