Stock & Land
Home/News

Conversion of an old Geelong power station raises growers' concerns

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Graincorp site at Geelong. Picture supplied
The Graincorp site at Geelong. Picture supplied

Plans to convert an old power station at Geelong into a mixed used building have raised alarm bells over port access.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.