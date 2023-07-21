Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

Tom Briggs and Hugh Macague at VicNoTill Tran$ition 2023, Moama

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third-generation farmer Tom Briggs, Rutherglen, says it's important for farmers to keep an open mind when trying new farm management ideas. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Third-generation farmer Tom Briggs, Rutherglen, says it's important for farmers to keep an open mind when trying new farm management ideas. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Two young Victorian farmers have addressed a room full of curious minds at this year's regenerative agriculture conference on finding the best on-farm practices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.