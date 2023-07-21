Stock & Land
The chief vet says no common links between 13 sudden horse deaths

Updated July 21 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:19am
At this point, Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke says Agriculture Victoria have only found normal causes of death in 13 horses, which have died suddenly. File picture
Agriculture Victoria's investigations into 13 sudden horse deaths since the start of July have failed to find any common links between the five affected properties.

