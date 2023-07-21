Agriculture Victoria's investigations into 13 sudden horse deaths since the start of July have failed to find any common links between the five affected properties.
Investigations have also failed to find any evidence of infectious disease.
At this point, Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said Agriculture Victoria had only found normal causes of death.
Dr Cooke said action was taken on July 15, as soon as AgVic was notified of the multiple sudden horse deaths.
"We've been working with private veterinarians and experts to understand the causes of those deaths, and alerting horse owners and the public,' Dr Cooke said.
"Our investigation has identified no immediate common link between these incidents, and no evidence of an infectious cause, so there's no need to restrict horse movements or horse events
"'We're continuing to attend properties, work with owners, vets and experts, test samples and look into all reports of horse deaths made to our hotline."
He said the best chance of getting answers required early notification and extensive sample collection for any new cases.
"Even though substantial awareness has been raised about these incidents, the last reported multiple sudden deaths occurred on Friday, 14 July," he said.
"'Further to that, some of the reports we've received this week date back to early July."
Dr Cooke said Agriculture Victoria was aware of a recently confirmed case of Hendra virus in New South Wales.
However, available samples from the incidents in Victoria had been tested for Hendra virus with negative results.
Hendra virus has never been detected in horses in Victoria.
Earlier this year, authorities warned horse and pig owners to be vigilant over Japanese Encephalitis and other mosquito-borne viruses like Ross River fever, Murray Valley encephalitis and West Nile virus (Kunjin strain) after recent heavy rain and flooding.
In the meantime, Dr Cooke advised that horse owners should always monitor their animals, conduct good parasite management and weed control, and ensure good quality feed and water was provided.
Horse owners should also register their horse with a Property Identification Code (PIC) - an important communications and traceability tool used during animal health incidents
"'This system has enabled Agriculture Victoria to contact 19,000 PIC holders registered in Victoria as having horses on their properties about this current issue,' Dr Cooke said.
PICs are free and quick and can be done on the Agriculture Victoria website.
