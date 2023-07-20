The potential finalists for the Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition have been fine-tuning their skills this week and now await selection on who will battle it out at the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association's (ALPA) Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition in October.
Over a two-day course at the Inglis Thoroughbred Sales Complex in Oaklands Junction, hopeful young auctioneers have been supported by industry professionals to increase their chances of making the cut.
ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin said the quality of young auctioneers had been exceptional this year and it was a terrific opportunity for young agents involved to not only learn from some of the best, but network as well.
"The [young agents] have advanced their selling techniques in a very pleasing way, and some of whom have never auctioned before, they are now in a position where they have gone past competency," Mr Baldwin said.
"And those who are more experienced, have shown us another facet to their selling ability."
Mr Baldwin was also impressed with the enthusiasm shown by all the agents, particularly within the current challenging market.
"We have been meticulous in reminding them of what they need to do to cope with a turbulent market," he said.
This year's competition takes place in Pakenham on Monday, October 9 and will have selected agents battling it out for the Graham Lanyon Shield.
The winner and runner up will go on to represent Victoria at the 2024 ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition, at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April 2024.
ALPA trainer and Delaney Livestock and property Bunyip, livestock agent Anthony Delaney agreed this year's group was exceptional with a lot of the students in the 2023 course being in courses prior, making it more thrilling for trainers to see the year-on-year improvements from students.
"Quality wise this is probably one of the most even groups we've seen for a long time," he said.
He believes this year will be particularly difficult to choose the winner on the day.
"I think it will come down to experience really," Mr Delaney said.
"Like any competition, there'll be standouts in the field, but then there's those with less experience that won't be too far behind them, It will certainly be an even race at this point."
The ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition finalists will be announced on Friday, July 21.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
