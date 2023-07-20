Stock & Land
Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition finals for 2023

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
July 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Left to right, Mick Hornsby, Delaney Livestock and Property, Harry Cozens, Elders Albury, Rob Bolton, Joshua Chiavaroli, Elders Korumburra, Jackson Barton, Nutrien Kyneton, Eliza Galvin, speech pathologist, Will Holt, McKean McGregor Strathdale, Lockie McLauchlan, Charles Stewart & Co Colac, Franz Ott, AWN Wangaratta, Craig Pertzel, Kerr & Co Livestock Hamilton, Jacob Brennan, AWN Nelson Livestock Tatura, James Wilson, Nutrien Bendigo, Anthony Delaney, Delaney Livestock & Property, Ned Balharrie, Nutrien Ballarat, James Gadd, Elders Ballarat, Peter Baldwin, ALPA chief executive, Campbell Czempinski, Nutrien Pakenham, James Robbins, Dalaney Livestock & Property Bunyip, Ryan Carpenter, Rodwells Euroa, Lincoln Sieben, Elders Swan Hill. Picture by Holly McGuinness
The potential finalists for the Victorian Young Auctioneer Competition have been fine-tuning their skills this week and now await selection on who will battle it out at the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association's (ALPA) Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition in October.

