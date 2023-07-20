Stock & Land
Germinating seeds in space could support agriculture's future

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Rapeseed Seedlings used as part of the project. Picture by RMIT University
Plants are set will be sent to space to grow in extreme conditions, as part of new research from an Australian team, with some of the discoveries holding potential to support the future of agriculture.

