Plants are set will be sent to space to grow in extreme conditions, as part of new research from an Australian team, with some of the discoveries holding potential to support the future of agriculture.
Seedlings will be grown on the moon by 2026, as part of The Australian Lunar Experiment Promoting Horticulture (ALEPH) project, which is being led by Lunaria One out of RMIT, Queensland University Technology and Australian National University.
In the lead up to launch, the team will endeavour to learn more about adapting to changing climates and growing plants in extreme conditions, which has been funded by the federal government, as part of the Australian Space Agency's Moon to Mars Initiative.
Lunaria One co-founder and ALEPH engineering lead Dr Graham Dorrington, said the seeds and plants will be transported in a specially designed and air tight chamber, set with sensors, water and a camera which will take off in a lunar lander in 2026.
"Our major challenge is designing the chamber to maintain suitable conditions to permit germination on the lunar surface, where the external surface temperature fluctuates from highs of 80°C to lows of -180 °C," Dr Dorrington said.
"We view the development of this lunar payload as an excellent opportunity to tackle extreme engineering and biological challenges that will likely lead to terrestrial benefits as well as answers for space exploration."
Among the project team is expertise in plant biology, led by associate professor Tien Huynh who said they're already aware of plants which grow differently in altered gravity but are yet to understand how and why they differ.
"In addition, the harsh lunar environment has a thin atmosphere, rapidly changing temperatures, and relatively poor soil properties, meaning that whatever we grow on the surface will need to be hardy," she said.
Dr Dorrington said part of this team will research into which seeds to use and how to grow them, with research used from Jill Farrant on Trehallows, a property often found in 'resurrection plants' in which the cells appear dead but by adding water they appear to come back to life.
"Trehalose effectively helps the cell of the plant adapt to these extremely dry conditions, so the question is, using synthetic biology, could we add trehalose to existing plants to improve their tolerance," Dr Dorrington said.
"It shows there's a potential to make plants more resilient, not necessarily to global warming but even within the existing climate where you have seasons that are very dry."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
