Stock & Land
Home/News

Victorian Government announces regional worker accommodation fund

Philippe Perez
Anna McGuinness
By Philippe Perez, and Anna McGuinness
July 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New worker accommodation in regional Victoria has been announced as part of the re-investment of funds from the scrapped 2026 Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.