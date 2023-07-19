Skipton Merino producers take out Elanco sponsored sustainable sheep award at Lambition

Skipton sheep producers Charlie and Amanda Fairbairn-Calvert have worked tirelessly for decades to bring their farm back to a flourishing eco-haven. Photo: Holly McGuinness

On-farm sustainability comes second nature to Skipton Merino producers Charlie and Amanda Fairbairn-Calvert.



This was why they were named Elanco Sustainable Sheep Producer of the Year in the 2023 Lambition Awards.



The pair were announced as winners of the award at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on July 15.



Inheriting the property from Mr Fairbairn-Calvert's father, they have worked tirelessly to regenerate the land to create an eco-friendly haven for their fine-wool Merinos to roam.



What began as cleared, dusty farmland on volcanic soil, now has thousands of trees, more than 5000 ewes, about 1500 wethers, cropping paddocks and 700 hectares of seeds, beans, cereals, grass clovers and more.



They plant more than 2000 trees every year, with hundreds of thousands on the property, and have reinstated 400 hectares of water across their land from a lake and wetlands.



SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES IN ACTION: A view from the sky. Photo supplied

Their Merinos are self-replacing and Mr Fairbairn-Calvert decided years ago to entirely phase out mulesing on their farm as he had an inkling the industry was headed towards a more sustainable future.



"I married a girl whose father was a very strong environmentalist, which helped push it along and encouraged it," he said.



"So that was the kick off and we haven't stopped since."



As part of their sustainable practices and to improve the quality of their wool, they enlisted in a program called ZQ Merinos New Zealand, which involved a thorough auditing process.

"We joined the New Zealand Merino Company and passed their audit without having to change anything," Mr Fairbairn-Calvert said.



He said an aspect of their success had come from the way they handled their livestock, and how they constantly strived to improve things like water systems on the farm.



CONSTANT IMPROVEMENT: Side-by-side images of the same location, showing regenerated forest planted by Mr and Ms Fairbairn-Calvert. Photo supplied

One part of their property they call the "sheep haven", which consists of dense tree coverage for when sheep are lambing.



Elanco sheep senior brand manager and award judge Dr Kathryn Humphries said Elanco wholeheartedly applauded the pair's commitment and dedication in implementing sustainable practices across their property.



"Charles and Amanda Fairbairn-Calvert stand out for their proactive approach to fostering a thriving ecosystem on their property," Dr Humphries said.



"Their dedication to planting a diverse range of tree species and creating enriched habitats for their sheep has not only yielded remarkable results but created a beneficial environment for their livestock and had a positive impact on local wildlife and flora."



REHABILITATING LAND: An aerial view during the regeneration process before the lake was entirely refilled. Photo supplied

Dr Humphries said the couple's commitment to implementing sustainable practices on their property aligned perfectly with Elanco's vision of fostering responsible business and agriculture.



"We believe in celebrating and highlighting such remarkable achievements to inspire others in the industry.



"By recognising Charles and Amanda Fairbairn-Calvert, we hope to encourage more individuals to prioritise sustainability and actively contribute to a greener and more environmentally conscious future."

