Agricultural societies say they are relieved that there will be a commitment to new infrastructure upgrades, despite the shock cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
On Tuesday morning, Premier Dan Andrews announced the scrapping of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing a blowout in costs, but a regional package worth over $2 billion will still be delivered.
"Each and every one of the legacy benefits will be built," he said.
"A very substantial regional tourism fund, a package for community based sport, and most importantly, $1 billion boost for social and affordable housing right across regional Victoria."
Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan said sporting infrastructure projects planned for Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Shepparton and a number Gippsland cities will go ahead.
The Bendigo Agricultural Show Society executive officer Ian Furze said despite an inkling there was something "working in the background" due to a delay in funding, the cancellation of the event still took him by surprise.
"I certainly wasn't expecting it, and to cancel the Commonwealth Games is a shock," he said.
Mr Furze said he welcomed a commitment to upgrade the showgrounds which included the construction of a new exhibition shed.
"We do welcome the news that the infrastructure is going ahead and look forward to further discussions with the state government on how that will play out," he said
"We hope further infrastructure improvement, including upgrades to roads and fencing may also be included."
He also said the showground's master plan included the additional building along with replacing some infrastructure in an effort to provide additional indoor space for many events, including the recently wrapped-up Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
ASWS organiser Margot Falconer said the plan to go ahead and construct the new building would be beneficial to Bendigo.
"We have two magnificent sheds where we show sheep, and while it's early to say what the new building will be used for in our show, it will be heaven sent."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
