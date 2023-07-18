Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

Agricultural Societies pleased infrastructure projects to go ahead despite Commonwealth Games cancellation

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 18 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A commitment to a new shed for the Bendigo showgrounds has been welcomed by the city's Agricultural Society, despite the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture by Philippe Perez
A commitment to a new shed for the Bendigo showgrounds has been welcomed by the city's Agricultural Society, despite the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture by Philippe Perez

Agricultural societies say they are relieved that there will be a commitment to new infrastructure upgrades, despite the shock cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.