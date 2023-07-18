Stock & Land
Chilean and Uruguayan farmers make the most of their visit to ASWS

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 19 2023 - 10:00am, first published 8:00am
The Australian Sheep & Wool Show was the first stop on Jose M. Gutierrez's Australian trip. He runs 200 Dohne sheep on his farm Chanarcillo located in Punta Arenas, Tierra del Fuego, Chile. Picture by Philippe Perez
Many sheep breeders from South America have headed to the Australia's leading sheep show to gain insights, exchange ideas and judge many breeds of sheep.

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land.

