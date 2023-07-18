Many sheep breeders from South America have headed to the Australia's leading sheep show to gain insights, exchange ideas and judge many breeds of sheep.
Jose M. Gutierrez is breeding 200 Dohne sheep on his farm, Chanarcillo, near the remote Punta Arenas region on the Tierra del Fuego archipelago, Chile.
It's his third visit to the country, but rather than visit beaches, he'll be heading to Australian Dohne farms and get an insight into wool production.
The Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo was his first stop on what will be a three-week journey.
"I am mainly here to see Dohne sheep, but I'm also interested in farm technology, and I will catch up with some old friends," he said.
"Australia is a leader for wool production, and we in Chile look towards Australia for good insight.
"I organised the trip so I arrived just when the show began and meet with people who have the same sheep interests as me all at the same time.
"There is kindness here, and good relationships happening too."
Mr Gutierrez said his farm in Chile had a significant flock of Corridales, but Dohne adapt to the tough conditions in his region.
"There are tough conditions throughout the wider area of Patagonia in the southern end of South America, and we experience temperatures under zero degrees at times," he said.
"Especially during lambing times, it is hard country for the sheep, but they are becoming popular in Chile."
The dual purpose role of Dohnes was something Mr Gutierrez "cherished" but said "there was emphasis on meat on his farm.
But he said wool was becoming an important facet of his operation.
"Even though there is a cost-of-living crisis, fine wool for us is still at a good price," he said.
There was plenty of visitors from overseas who relished the opportunity to see sheep in Bendigo.
A delegation from the Society of Breeders of Merino Dohne of Uruguay also visited ASWS, while brothers Joaquin and Fernando Martinicorena who run Polwarth sheep on their farm Anita S.G. in Salto, Uruguay were guest judges at the show
Joaquin said was "an honour" to award sashes in the Polwarth competition.
"Farmers not only from Uruguay, but also Brazil and Argentina have in the past have come to buy genetics to export back home" he said.
"Our stud started about 62 years ago, and prepare rams for both our use and sell about 80 rams per year.
"Our replacement rams is about 150 rams to teeth per year and mate 11,000 sheep through the north of Uruguay."
Microns have become finer - up to 21 micron - and the brothers believe the are positive signs for the breed in their home country, with the population of Polwarth sheep in Uruguay estimated to have grown to six million
"Our farmers in the north of Uruguay at this moment are seeing the most sheep ever produced in the area, enjoy their dual purpose use," Fernando said.
"Our father has visited Australia since the 70s and has been fortunate enough use genetics from Australia so that we can continue to breed good sheep over in Uruguay."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
