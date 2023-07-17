Stock & Land
Commonwealth Games 2026: Victorian government cancels regional games

Updated July 18 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:53am
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will not go ahead in regional Victoria, with the state government cancelling the event with less than three years to go.

