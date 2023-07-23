On the other side of the world from Australia, Robert Herrmann, who has been a regular presenter at Gippsland Red Meat Conferences and their predecessors since 2016, is showing how agriculture can change on a micro level.
Mr Herrmann's main gig is as a market analyst with Mecardo, and his combined session with Simon Quilty from MLX, looking at global market trends and analysing how markets will be impacted by them, is always a program highlight.
For some years now he has been undertaking a project in Uganda, where the supply of clean water via a solar pump and tank, has had significant health and sustainability impacts on the population of a small village.
The health of the children in the village has increased markedly with clean drinking water and the addition of chickens supplying eggs for their diet, and goats providing an income for local families.
His project teaches villagers how to properly manage animals and how to collect manure to use for compost, which is a new technique for locals, and has been proven to increase production by up to 60 per cent.
This area has very deep volcanic soils and circa 1200-millimetre rainfall, but the soil lacks nutrient from years of cropping.
It should be noted that this village in 2017 was considered the poorest community in Uganda.
It now has delegations coming to learn how the change has occurred.
"We have learnt that you don't need large funding models, by supporting the people and assisting them to take control of their own destiny, we have seen small amounts of money targeted at growing sustainable projects make a lasting difference in day-to-day life," Mr Herrmann said.
In a first for the Gippsland Red Meat Conference, Mr Herrmann and other inspirational speakers will be involved in a speed-dating session with short 15-minute presentations to small groups, exclusive to young farmers at the conference.
The Gippsland Red Meat Conference is brought to you by the Gippsland Agricultural Group, with assistance from Agriculture Victoria.
Tickets for the conference and program details are available at trybooking.com/CIZVC or follow the link on the Gippsland Red Meat Conference Facebook page and Gippsland Agricultural Group's website.
Alternatively, email the event manager at redmeat@gippslandag.com.au.
Tickets are now on sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.