A Ballimore, NSW stud who prides itself on commercial performance has taken out the supreme champion sash in the Dohne competition at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
John Nadin from Macquarie Dohne stud said he was "taken by surprise" by the win but was pleased to have a very successful day.
But while his win was a big plus, Mr Nadin said he was happy that there were more than 100 sheep showing at ASWS, and the interest in studs coming to Bendigo to show was heartening.
"There were about 10 studs represented here today, and I think a really good showcase this year," he said.
Mr Nadin said that the Dohne breed is was generally not a showing breed and breeders relied on paddock and commercial performance.
"It was 50 years of the formation of the Dohne Breed Society in South Africa, and we had a global Dohne conference which incorporated Bendigo in 2016," he said.
"That was the first time we showed the breed, and we've done it for a few years, but then COVID hit and last year, we didn't show, but we're glad to be showing this year."
Mr Nadin said his winning exhibit was focused on type and working within various climates benefits the sheep's wool.
"I think there has been a climate that's suited with a 550 millimetre average rainfall, and we also get good summer rain too, so we need good wool that can handle a huge amount of rainfall," he said.
"The Dohne breed has great comfort factors, with many close to 100 per cent.
"Feet structure is also an important thing as well and with that kind of weather they can be a real good hardened animal to breed."
Greg Hall, Ulooloo, Hallett, SA took out the reserve champion ewe sash for the day, which was named in honour of Dohne breeder Carol Hale from Cavendish, who had recently died.
Mr Hall said it was an honour to win the sash in the first year that Dohne ewes were shown at ASWS.
"This ewe paired up with many rams that we had here, and was even right through, like many of the other ewes we showed here," he said.
Mr Hall said many breeders were excited about being the feature breed in 2024.
"It's very important that we had a trial run for for next year, and while it's the first time we've shown ewes here in Bendigo, we also did a trial run in Jamestown, SA last year which worked well," he said.
"It opens the breed up to more studs, and especially the smaller studs who might be interested in the breed."
Mr Hall agreed with Mr Nadin over the evenness of this year's showing of Dohnes, and there was a versatility which reflected in flocks being found in every jurisdiction except the Northern Territory.
"Where we are in Hallett is a traditional Merino area, and while there's some cropping around, our property has arable land and natural grass, which we are very happy with," he said.
Mr Hall also said that while there are problems with heavy weed burden, but counteracts that by dropping lambs in April and sells in September before any burden affects the wool or meat.
"The Dohne breed also allows us to be non mulesed, which means that we have no setbacks at tailing time to the sheep," he said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
