Stock & Land
Home/News
Breaking

Police charge Gippsland manger over alleged livestock fraud

Updated July 17 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later this month. File picture
The man will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later this month. File picture

Police have charged a man from Gippsland following an investigation into alleged livestock fraud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.