Police have charged a man from Gippsland following an investigation into alleged livestock fraud.
Detectives from the Financial Crime Squad said the charges related to an investigation into four export consignments of livestock in 2018 and 2019.
A 48-year-old Lardner man was charged last Friday with obtaining financial advantage by deception, handling stolen goods and conspiracy to defraud.
He was released on bail and will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 19 July.
Police said they would allege false documents were forwarded and misleading information was provided to cattle export companies.
People with information are urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
