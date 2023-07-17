Peak bodies are calling on farmers to remain safe while using tractors and machinery, as figures for the past show show an increase in on-farm deaths
New data from Farm Safe Australia shows 55 farmers died on the nation's farms last year as a result of an accident or other incident, and increase from 44 recorded in 2021.
Some 64 per cent of those deaths were linked to farm vehicles or mobile farm machinery.
In Victoria 11 deaths were recorded on-farm in 2022 with another 11 incidents where non-fatal injuries were recorded, while in the first half of 2023, the state recorded six deaths and six non-fatal injuries on-farm.
Victorian government figures also show a further 597 people received workers compensation after seriously injuring themselves on a farm.
Both Queensland and NSW fared worse in 2022 with Queensland recording 16 deathsand NSW recording 13.
WA equalled Victoria's numbers, recording 11 deaths last year, while the NT recorded 2 and both SA and Tasmania recorded 1 death each.
The deaths are highlighted in the group's Safer Farms report, released on Sunday to mark National Farm Safety Week, which began on Sunday.
The chair of Farm Safe Australia Felicity Edwards said she was very aware of the dangers workers face, as she experienced an incident where a young worker escaped unharmed after nearly rolling a vehicle on her farm.
"Yep, that was a close one," Ms Richards said.
"The choice that he reflected on was 'I should have just got out and walked', but he just made the wrong call."
Ms Richards told Stock & Land much work needed to be done to get to a goal of zero deaths on-farm and reducing deaths associated with tractors and machinery was a high priority.
"The focus over the last five years on quad bikes, and the introduction of mandatory operation protection devices (OPDs) have brought a huge amount of awareness of the risks to the usage of those machines," she said.
"It's meant there's been a lot of work across the country and with industry bodies to raise awareness to, whether it be wearing the correct personal protective equipment or the installation of OPDs.
"While there has been some focus on tractors, I'm not sure our focus has been there, so it is saddening to see tractors continuing to be a very high proportion of the agents of fatality in 2022."
She says while it was hard to say in general terms as to whether farmers appreciated OPDs but that it would be safe to say there had been acceptance in the industry.
"It's like many years ago when they introduced the seatbelt - many people were not so keen on it, but over time, it was just getting used to the idea that this was the way of doing things," she said.
Ms Richards praised member organisations efforts for giving an insight into farm safety for a wide range oi industries within agriculture as well as working with different states.
"Being a beef farmer from Tasmania it's important to hear from members to give us insight into jurisdictions and what may be essential for those who may work in forestry, and give a meaningful national voice," she said.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said the government was investing in safety, highlighting over $2 million dollars into an Agriculture Victoria safety program and $900,000 into the National Centre for Farmer Health.
"Farm Safety Week is an important reminder that we all have a part to play in farm safety, and we look forward to working collaboratively with industry to keep people safe and well," Ms Tierney said.
Nationals MP Melina Bath agreed and said her party understood the importance of safety while maintaining the productivity of our agriculture industry.
"Fatigue and stress can be a contributing factor in accidents and illness for farmers so having regular check-ups with health care professionals needs to be encouraged, she said.
Children also is a focus for Farm Safety Week, with a campaign spearheaded by BASF Australia and AgLink Australia aiming to encourage parents to talk with their children in keeping safe.
Farm Safe's Ms Richards said the report recognised that there had been safety improvements on farms, which have saved lives.
In the early 1980's, Australia was averaging 24 tractor rollover deaths a year and by 2004 that number was down to six.
The introduction in 1981 of Australian safety standards to protect the driver when tractors roll has been credited for the reduction in deaths.
Ms Richards is still "deeply distressed" that farm deaths are being recorded, and that the majority of fatalities are still men over 45.
"Complacency can be very dangerous in farming because we know there can be a huge amount of experience at play, but we can still make poor decisions," Ms Richards said.
- with Australian Associated Press
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
