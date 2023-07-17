Stock & Land
Farm Safe report shows on-farm deaths have risen to 55 deaths nationally

By Philippe Perez
Updated July 18 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:00am
National advocacy body Farmsafe says the focus of Farm Safety Week 2023 will be tractor and machinery safety. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Peak bodies are calling on farmers to remain safe while using tractors and machinery, as figures for the past show show an increase in on-farm deaths

