It was a fierce competition for the sports shear finals at the Bendigo Shearing & Wool Handling Championship on the weekend, with an emotional end and family ties taking the win.
Coming in first place for open shearing was Josh Bone from Nhill who landed a total of 86.75 points.
During his acceptance speech, Mr Bone credited his fiance Kate Neal for getting him to the show, as he said, if it wasn't for her he wouldn't even be wearing the boots on his feet.
"She's just unreal in everything we do, without her, I'd be lost," Mr Bone said.
Not feeling prepared enough for the competition on Friday, his fiance Ms Neal encouraged him to go anyway and see what happens.
Mr Bone began shearing at nine years old, was a full time shearer at 13 and left school to pursue the sport and career at 14, he then sheared his first 200 sheep at 15.
"The bloke I thought that was going to get in and be a problem was Sam Mackrill and he got out in the first round, so that was some pressure off," Mr Bone said.
Also winning the Victorian title last year, he's eager to get training for nationals and give it everything he's got, with part of his routine to,"stop drinking beer and eating pies."
Continuing with the emotional wins came Victorian wool handling champion, Kirsty Pollock, who as Mr Bone's sister, she said she only got into the sport to support her brother and never expected to make it this far.
"I started competing because I believed in my brother and he never believed in himself, I always wanted to make it with him, but then along the road I wanted to make it for myself" Ms Pollock said.
"You just put everything in it, I missed weddings to go to the show, so to finally get the result for all that work is just overwhelming really."
It's taken seven or eight years to get here with competing, with COVID-19 in the middle."
I felt like I did good out the front, but you never know about those boxes, there was a lot of work in them and i was hoping i made all the right choices.
The pair will now go onto compete in the national competition in October in Jamestown SA.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
