There was fierce competition in the sports shear finals at the Victorian State Championships Shearing Competition on the weekend, with an emotional end and family ties taking the win.
Coming in first place for open shearing was Nhill shearer Josh Bone, who landed a total of 86.75 points.
During his acceptance speech, Mr Bone credited his fiancé Kate Neal for getting him to the show.
He said if it wasn't for her he wouldn't even be wearing the boots on his feet.
"She's just unreal in everything we do, without her, I'd be lost," he said.
Not feeling prepared enough for the competition on Friday, Ms Neal encouraged him to go anyway and see what happened.
"The bloke I thought that was going to get in and be a problem was Sam Mackrill and he got out in the first round, so that was some pressure off," he said.
Mr Bone began shearing at nine years of age, and was a full-time shearer at 13, before leaving school to pursue the sport and career at 14.
He sheared his first 200 sheep at 15.
Also winning the Victorian title last year, he's eager to get training for nationals and give it everything he's got, with part of his routine to "stop drinking beer and eating pies".
Continuing with the emotional wins came Victorian wool handling champion, Kirsty Pollock, who as Mr Bone's sister, said she only got into the sport to support her brother and never expected to make it this far.
"I started competing because I believed in my brother and he never believed in himself," she said.
"I always wanted to make it with him, but then along the road I wanted to make it for myself.
"You just put everything in it.
"I missed weddings to go to the show, so to finally get the result for all that work is just overwhelming.
"It's taken seven or eight years to get here with competing, with COVID-19 in the middle."
The pair will now go on to compete in the national competition in October in Jamestown, SA.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
