Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Victorian cattle prices stablise as processors seek supply

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Rieniets, Moe, sold 32 Angus steers, 12 months, to a top price of $1310 at Pakenham. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Steve Rieniets, Moe, sold 32 Angus steers, 12 months, to a top price of $1310 at Pakenham. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Victorian cattle breeders David Bates and Helen Curtis say their decision to sell their annual draft of steers three months earlier was a sensible management move.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.