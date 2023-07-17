A WESTERN Australian vendor has once again topped the 14th annual BreedELITE DSSA Southern Region Supreme Dorper & White Dorper Sale held at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
Kaya Dorper stud principal Adrian Veitch, Narrogin, WA, topped the sales of Dorper and White Dorper rams in the helmsman sale, run online via AuctionsPlus for the second year in a row.
The top Dorper ram was Lot 2, Kaya 210939, which was sold for $6200, whose estimated breeding values were -0.21 birth weight, -0.66 fat depth and 0.57 eye muscle depth.
Mr Veitch said last year's weather "had been a little too dry at times" but it hadn't hindered operations.
"We've been having a middle-of-the-road season, but things have been running through normally for us despite that weather," he said.
Prices were down for Dorper rams compared to last year, but the White Dorper section equalled the 2022 top price, with rams Kaya White 210074 and Kaya White 211402 sold for $5200 each.
Mr Veitch said many sheep throughout the sale had grown well, despite the challenges.
Some lots were present at ASWS, while many other lots remained on farm.
The clearance rate for the sale was dragged down due to the passing in of those lots not present at ASWS, but a 93 per cent clearance rate was achieved for those vendors with sheep at the show.
Elders stud stock agent Ryan Bajada said many buyers were confident in the sheep that were at Bendigo, and put a lot of trust into vendors.
"The sale closed up with a fairly-good result and we were happy enough, as the sale averaged just north of $2000, which is pretty good in today's market," he said.
"With some sheep on display at Bendigo and a portion on farm, it was very evident from a buyers' point of view that they wanted to have a visual perspective of the stock live in front of them.
"Those who brought sheep to the show got rewarded."
AuctionsPlus said there were 14 active bidders and 81 online bids, with lots sold to studs in SA, NSW and Victoria.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
