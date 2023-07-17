Stock & Land
Kaya stud, Narrogin, WA achieves top prices at ASWS Dorper sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 18 2023 - 10:56am, first published 9:00am
Top seller Adrian Veitch with Lot 19 Kaya White 210074, which sold for $5,200. It was the equal top price in the White Dorper section of the sale. Picture by Philippe Perez
*6 of 15 Dorper rams sold to $6200, av $2533

*4 of 9 White Dorper rams sold to $5200 (twice), av $3375


Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

