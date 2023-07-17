Breeder and agricultural show enthusiast, Charlotte Close, has won a prestigious award recognising her commitment to the industry and desire to mentor young Australians in the stud sheep sector.
The 28-year-old was presented the 2023 Australian Sheep Breeders' Association Young Champion Award on Saturday night during the Australian Sheep & Wool Show's Stud Masters' Muster in Bendigo.
The award, for people aged 35 or under, recognises a person's significant contribution to the industry and their desire to progress their career in agriculture.
"I've been in the sheep industry for my whole life," Ms Close said.
"When I was younger, I started a Suffolk stud and through school, I was part of the Finley High School show team and that gave me more experience of showing at shows."
The award was sponsored by the mobile clothing store, The Signature Bull, which sells Ringers Western apparel from two semi trailers and is regularly spotted at agriculture shows across the country.
Ms Close has judged sheep at a number of shows, including the Sydney Royal and Victorian Sheep Show, as well as rural and metro shows at Gundagai, NSW, Dandenong, Lang Lang and Deloraine, Tas.
She oversaw the Poll Dorset Youth Day in 2022 and is the youngest person and first female president of the NSW Suffolk Society, a milestone which has empowered young people in the industry, Ms Close said.
The north-east Victorian resident lives at Baranduda and was invited to judge the schools' interbreed competition at the ASWS.
Her impressive resume shows she also served as the secretary for the NSW Poll Dorset Association where she worked alongside her parents, Nicole and Gordon Close.
Ms Close said there were endless opportunities for young people considering a career pathway in ag.
"I think there are a lot of opportunities in our industry in relation to agriculture," she said.
"Workers are in such high demand and there's so many positions available that I've seen for young people.
"It's a rewarding industry to be a part of and there is always something to do in the ag world, something different and something new."
Ms Close's introduction to agriculture started from the moment she was born through her parent's Closeup Poll Dorset stud at Finley, NSW.
In 2011, Ms Close, with the help of her parents, introduced a Suffolk stud to the Riverina operation.
The studs combined include about 300 stud ewes.
In addition, Ms Close won supreme Suffolk exhibit at the show in Bendigo on Saturday with her woolly ewe under 1.5 years.
"I wouldn't achieve what I achieve without my parents along with my brother, Thomas," Ms Close said.
"I've learnt so much from mum and dad and the people who are involved in the Poll Dorset industry who have been so willing to share their knowledge with me."
Ms Close works for Abbey Animal Health as its business manager for southern NSW and said her goal was to work closely with young people to support and grow emerging sheep studs.
"At shows, I take the time to present and speak to school students about handling and judging sheep," Ms Close said.
"I have also organized and enjoyed running the Poll Dorset Youth Day, which allows me to witness the enthusiasm of young individuals interested in both the breed and the agricultural industry as a whole.
"I believe it is crucial to encourage and engage youth and new studs to ensure the sustainability of sheep showing and breeding."
Signature Bull directors Gavin McNulty and Kristel Barrow, Jacobs Well, Queensland, presented a $500 voucher to Ms Close in Bendigo on Saturday night.
"Charlotte is the future of what we do and we wanted to give back a little bit," Mr McNulty, who also owns a clothing store in Dubbo, NSW, said.
"The Australia Sheep & Wool Show approached us and we try as much as possible to support juniors and young people in the industry, so we thought we would support the cause."
Australian Sheep Breeders' Association committee member Alex Lewis congratulated Ms Close on her win.
"We wanted to recognise someone under 35 who was doing well or doing something new, different or interesting in the industry," he said.
"The last one we awarded was in 2018 and it always used to be awarded at the Stud Masters' Muster and after COVID, we thought it was time to bring it back and recognise something special."
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
