Charlotte Close wins stud award at the Australia Sheep & Wool Show

By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Signature Bull directors Gavin McNulty and Kristel Barrow present Charlotte Close (middle), Baranduda, with the Young Champions Award at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Breeder and agricultural show enthusiast, Charlotte Close, has won a prestigious award recognising her commitment to the industry and desire to mentor young Australians in the stud sheep sector.

