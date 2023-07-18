First-time contributor and Bendigo teacher Lill Daley says she loves taking photos to showcase the benefits of country living.
Ms Daley captured a photo of Jack Campbell, 5, at the Shepparton Regional Saleyards at a recent north-east Victorian store sale.
"Jack's a regular at the sheep sales and is on a first-name basis with most of the stock agents," Ms Daley said.
"I've been a hobby photographer for many years, which has ramped up even more since having my first child.
"I love capturing the simple, everyday moments, like playing in a puddle after the rain, walking down a country road or, like Jack, going to the stock sales."
In other photos, Rob Chapman, Stoneleigh, snapped a photo of his three dogs on the farm.
"They are three lucky dogs that travel the farm in comfort," he said.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo and description via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Instagram or Facebook.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
