Stock & Land
Home/News

WA stud sells the top-priced Merino ram at the annual Bendigo sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 16 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders stud stock representative Nathan King, Darkan, WA, buyer Anthony Frost, Crookwell, NSW, his son Jack, 10, and vendor Jeremy King, Rangeview Poll Merino, Darkan, WA with the top-priced ram. Picture by Andrew Miller
Elders stud stock representative Nathan King, Darkan, WA, buyer Anthony Frost, Crookwell, NSW, his son Jack, 10, and vendor Jeremy King, Rangeview Poll Merino, Darkan, WA with the top-priced ram. Picture by Andrew Miller
  • 79 of 93 rams sold to $24,000, av $5284

The trip from WA has proven highly successful for Rangeview Poll Merino stud, Darkan, after it achieved top price at the annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show ram auction, Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.