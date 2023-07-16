The trip from WA has proven highly successful for Rangeview Poll Merino stud, Darkan, after it achieved top price at the annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show ram auction, Bendigo.
Rangeview sold lot number 94, a Poll Merino, for $24,000 to NSW buyer Anthony Frost, Crookwell.
Selling agents Elders and Nutrien offered nearly 100 rams from Victoria, NSW, South Australia and WA.
The July-2021 drop ram was by Ban 190, out of Blue 645.
He had a 20.4 micron fleece, a standard deviation of 3.4, a co-efficient of variation of 16.5 and comfort factor of 98.8.
Mr Frost said the ram displayed "overall correctness and a great wool cut.
"I liked his structural correctness and that he is a good, heavy cutter," he said.
He said he had been working on setting up a Poll Merino stud "for the last few years".
"He will fit pretty well in our program," he said.
Mr Frost said he wasn't surprised by the price and was willing to pay for the right animal.
"We have tried some of the horned rams from WA before, so we know they work," he said.
Vendor Jeremy King said he was very pleased with the price and that he'd sold the other three rams he brought to Bendigo.
"I was judging here last year and there was a real demand for Poll Merino sheep - I thought I had some pretty handy sheep, so I was happy to bring them here and offer them up.
"I am pleased they were valued."
Mr King said there was a lot of interest in the ram - "he has very, productive, rich wool, that is hard to come by."
