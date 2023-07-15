Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

Harmen, Sugarloaf Creek, and Banksia, Inverleigh win ASWS Australian Whites competition

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 16 2023 - 9:42am, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both top prize winners of the Australian White competition at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show have said that the breed perfect for young people who are thinking about a career in sheep breeding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.