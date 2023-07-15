Both top prize winners of the Australian White competition at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show have said that the breed perfect for young people who are thinking about a career in sheep breeding.
Dane Harman, Harman Australian Whites, Sugarloaf Creek took out the grand champion ram ribbon with an August 2022-drop ram while Deb Morrison, Banksia, Inverleigh, won with a May 2022-drop ewe.
Both winners said they believed the breed had a great future, and urged young farmers to considebreeding Australian White sheep.
"We'd certainly love to see more breeders get involved and is a fantastic one to be celebrated, whether it be at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, or a local sheep show," Ms Morrison said.
"We'd also love to see youth involved in this breed, and especially keen to support young people looking for a career in agriculture who want to be involved in showing.
"They are the future and that is something we Banksia really want to encourage over the next few years."
In terms of the competition at ASWS, Ms Morrison said she hoped her champion ewe, which had a Banksia bred sire, would leave a legacy.
"She's a lovely young ewe and hope that she grows on and continues a successful career," she said.
Mr Harman's grand champion ram was bred from a 2021Tattykeel ram from the Remington stud.
He said the versatility in the breed was attractive and suited many landscapes.
"We've sold sheep to people out in northern New South Wales where there is really hard country and also sold to places like Princetown in southwest Victoria where they get up to 1000 millimetres of rain, so that's a lot of extremes there," Mr Harman said.
Ms Morrison also said that versatility can mean newer farmers interested in breeding sheep could get good support no matter what the climate is.
"They suit a myriad of different countryside's from Queensland, New South Wales and right through out to Central Australia," she said.
She also said there was many visitors to her pens of sheep at ASWS showed plenty of interest, which was very encouraging.
Mr Harman also said many established breeders of Australian Whites throughout the country were supportive of new farmers who were keen to get involved.
"You'd definitely get an education on what you can do to improve and what you are doing right when breeding them with the support you receive," Mr Harman said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
