Chain Gate Cheviot stud's 'powerful' ewe earned her the win

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:30am
Chain Gate stud princicpal Peter Simpson, judge Gavin Wall and Norman McCrea. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Both champion ram and champion ewe were a great representation of the Cheviot breed, according to judge, Gavin Wall, but the ewe was crowned supreme champion on Saturday.

