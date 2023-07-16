Both champion ram and champion ewe were a great representation of the Cheviot breed, according to judge, Gavin Wall, but the ewe was crowned supreme champion on Saturday.
Chain Gate, Wagga Wagga, NSW stud principal Peter Simpson said it was alwas nice to be rewarded for their efforts with the Cheviot breed and felt his supreme champion ewe's size and true-to-type Cheviot characteristics gave her an advantage against the other ewes on the day.
Chain Gate has been attending ASWS for about 15 years and Mr Simpson plans to retain his winning ewe that runs with about 90 other ewes in Wagga Wagga.
Judge, Gavin Wall, said it was an impressive line-up, but she was a very powerful ewe, and a very true to type Cheviot, which gave her the win.
"She was a little bit stronger in the wool, but she was so powerful that to balance up things at the end of the day you've got to go with the volume, true-to-type, the black points and I'm really happy with that," he said.
"There's been some very good sheep and it's really made me put my thinking cap on for a closer look at them."
"These broad ribbon winners are certainly well worthy."
Champion Cheviot ram was awarded to Grand Ridge and Seaview Cheviot stud, owned by Rob Waddell.
The champion ram, Mr Wall said was a good reflection of the breed, but being up against such a powerful, the supreme champion win went to the Chain Gate.
"Male and female, are equal importance, if you've got one without the other you cant go anywhere, yes he was a little stronger in the wool but at her age the wool will get stronger as she ages," Mr Wall said.
"The ram has won his class as champion and has a lot of the characteristics you're looking for, but to decide the supreme champion you've got to make that decision against the other, and I'm really happy to hang my hat on that [ewe]."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
