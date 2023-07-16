Stock & Land
Hillcroft, Induro among young exhibits receiving ribbons

By Elizabeth Anderson
Laylah, Holly and Guy Treweek, Induro, Wakool, NSW, with the champion Ultra White ewe.
The young exhibits were the pick for judge Craig Mitchell, Warneth, with the champion and reserve champion Ultra White ram and the champion and reserve champion Ultra White ewe all coming from the under 1.5-year class.

