Seabreeze stud, Portland West, wins supreme champion Wiltipoll

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 11:00am
Seabreeze stud principal Beverly-Ann Lea and judge Ben Campbell with the supreme champion Wiltipoll. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The Wiltipolls are in for a promising breeding future with top-quality rams and ewes on show at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, and a supreme champion ram with "perfect shoulders".

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

