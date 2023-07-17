The Wiltipolls are in for a promising breeding future with top-quality rams and ewes on show at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, and a supreme champion ram with "perfect shoulders".
Seabreeze stud principal Beverly-Anne Lea, Portland West, won supreme champion with her ram, who she said was "just beautiful" in each aspect including temperament, size and confirmation.
"I feel excited, happy," she said.
"He's come from a particular ewe that breeds beautiful rams, the ram that she bred before this was gorgeous as well, but she doesn't breed good ewes.
"He's just lovely, he's still growing, he got third here last year in the younger class and I was told to hang on to him."
She said her four-year-old stud started from a love of animals, she practised hairdressing for 30 years before retirement and decided to breed Wiltipolls.
"My partner wanted a sheep we wouldn't have to do anything to, so we got the Wiltipolls, they lamb easily, you don't need to worry about shearing," she said.
She said she was incredibly grateful for fellow grand champion Ray Newman, who helped mentor her with her Wiltipolls.
"He's been my mentor from day one, I've used his rams and he said to me 'if you think you can do it, you can, and if you can't then you won't'," she said.
"I owe so much thanks to Jason O'Loughlin and Jill Noble."
Muskdale Wiltipoll stud principal Ray Newman, Axedale, won the grand champion ewe and said he spent time ensuring his stud had straighter legs and a good top line.
He said he was rapt to see Ms Lea win with her ram, who showed her passion in her stud.
"I liked the ewe from the word go, as the judge said she's correctly balanced, she's got a nice tapering shoulder, she's well muscled, she scanned well and has a nice temperament," he said.
"She'll grow a bit, she's not yet 12 months old, she's a really nice, well-bodied ewe.
"It took a long time for me to get legs straight, being a horse person, a horse judge for several years, I was so focused on the confirmation."
Judge Ben Campbell said the grand champion ewe was a beautiful example of a Wiltipoll ewe.
"The ewe I've given champion to here, I said I'm looking for balance and she's the best-balanced ewe here," he said.
"When you have an animal the quality of this one when you're classing, that's what puts her over the top."
Mr Campbell said it was a close call between the two grand champions, but he believed the ram deservedly took supreme champion.
"When you put your hands on this animal, the shoulders are lovely and that's what we need to see with this animal, it's not a want, it's a need," he said.
"I really, really like this ram."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
