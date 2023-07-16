Stock & Land
Kaya Dorper wins supreme champion at Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
July 16 2023 - 11:30am
A Western Australian stud travels the state borders each year to have a chance at taking out the Dorper supreme champion title, and supporting the national show.

